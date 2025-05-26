ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Govt To Crack Down On Teachers, Staff Involved In POCSO Cases: Minister

Minister V Sivankutty said that 77 POCSO cases have been reported so far against those working in secondary schools under the general education department.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty warned of stringent action against teachers involved in POCSO cases.
File photo of Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 26, 2025 at 4:56 PM IST

1 Min Read

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Monday warned of stringent action against teachers and other employees of the education department involved in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases.

As many as 77 POCSO cases have been reported so far against those working in secondary schools under the general education department, he said.

Of them, 65 are teachers and 12 are non-teaching staff, the minister said after inaugurating a programme organised by the Police Officers Association here.

He sought strong support from the police to ensure punishment for the culprits in such cases.

Of the 65 employees facing POCSO cases in secondary schools, stringent disciplinary measures have been taken against 45 persons, and steps are being taken in the remaining cases, he said.

As many as three POCSO cases have been reported in the vocational higher secondary division, Sivankutty further said.

The government has suspended and taken legal action against 14 teachers from higher secondary schools and seven teachers from the aided sector in connection with POCSO cases, the minister said.

The files of cases that have not been completed on time, along with information about the officials handling them, are being made available to the office of the Director of Public Education for further action, he added.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Monday warned of stringent action against teachers and other employees of the education department involved in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases.

As many as 77 POCSO cases have been reported so far against those working in secondary schools under the general education department, he said.

Of them, 65 are teachers and 12 are non-teaching staff, the minister said after inaugurating a programme organised by the Police Officers Association here.

He sought strong support from the police to ensure punishment for the culprits in such cases.

Of the 65 employees facing POCSO cases in secondary schools, stringent disciplinary measures have been taken against 45 persons, and steps are being taken in the remaining cases, he said.

As many as three POCSO cases have been reported in the vocational higher secondary division, Sivankutty further said.

The government has suspended and taken legal action against 14 teachers from higher secondary schools and seven teachers from the aided sector in connection with POCSO cases, the minister said.

The files of cases that have not been completed on time, along with information about the officials handling them, are being made available to the office of the Director of Public Education for further action, he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALA GENERAL EDUCATION MINISTERPOCSO CASESACTION AGAINST TEACHERS INVOLVEDPUNISHMENT FOR THE CULPRITS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.