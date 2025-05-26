Kerala Govt To Crack Down On Teachers, Staff Involved In POCSO Cases: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Monday warned of stringent action against teachers and other employees of the education department involved in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases.

As many as 77 POCSO cases have been reported so far against those working in secondary schools under the general education department, he said.

Of them, 65 are teachers and 12 are non-teaching staff, the minister said after inaugurating a programme organised by the Police Officers Association here.

He sought strong support from the police to ensure punishment for the culprits in such cases.

Of the 65 employees facing POCSO cases in secondary schools, stringent disciplinary measures have been taken against 45 persons, and steps are being taken in the remaining cases, he said.

As many as three POCSO cases have been reported in the vocational higher secondary division, Sivankutty further said.

The government has suspended and taken legal action against 14 teachers from higher secondary schools and seven teachers from the aided sector in connection with POCSO cases, the minister said.

The files of cases that have not been completed on time, along with information about the officials handling them, are being made available to the office of the Director of Public Education for further action, he added.