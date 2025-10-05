ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Govt Suspends Police Officer For Reporting To Duty Drunk During Amit Shah’s Visit

The police officer was found intoxicated during his duty hours during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Kerala.

Kerala Govt Suspends Police Officer For Reporting To Duty Drunk During Amit Shah's Visit
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

October 5, 2025

Kochi: The Kerala government has suspended an Assistant Commandant of the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) Battalion for reporting to duty under the influence of alcohol during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state in August, police said on Sunday.

The officer, S Suresh Kumar of the KAP Battalion, had been deployed as officer-in-charge at the Kochi airport terminal when Shah arrived for a two-day visit on August 21. However, senior officers found him intoxicated and immediately removed him from duty.

He was later taken to a government hospital in Angamaly, where medical examination confirmed alcohol consumption, police said. Following the incident, the State Police Chief ordered an inquiry, and a report was recently submitted to the government.

Based on the findings, the government found grave misconduct on the part of the officer and ordered his suspension.

Suresh has also been directed to undergo an oral inquiry under the Kerala Police Department Inquiries, Punishment and Appeal Rules. A committee comprising senior police officers will be appointed soon for the inquiry, officials added.

