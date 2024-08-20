Kerala Govt Seriously Considering Recommendations of Justice Hema Committee: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the state government was seriously considering the various recommendations, including setting up of a tribunal and framing a comprehensive Cinema Law, given by the Justice Hema Committee. Vijayan also said that the action recommended by the committee against the various crimes against women in the film industry was already being looked into by the agencies responsible for ensuring law and order in the state.

The CM made the announcement while speaking at a press conference here. His remarks come in the wake of severe criticism of the Left government by opposition parties for its silence and inaction over the past four years, despite receiving the report. The Congress-led UDF alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government was siding with the 'hunters' rather than the hapless victims.

The BJP charged the government had failed to take any legal action against the accused despite receiving information about the crimes committed by them. Refuting the allegations, Vijayan affirmed the government's support for the victims and said it was not with the alleged offenders against whom action in accordance with the law will be taken.

The much-awaited report, released on Monday, has recorded explosive accounts of harassment, exploitation and ill-treatment of female professionals in the film industry and alleged that a "criminal gang" was controlling the industry where unyielding women are squeezed out. The Kerala government constituted the panel after the 2017 actress assault case involving actor Dileep to study issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in Malayalam cinema.