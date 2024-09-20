ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Govt Orders Vigilance Inquiry Against Senior IPS Officers Over allegations Of MLA PV Anvar

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The Kerala Government has initiated a Vigilance Inquiry against two senior IPS officers, M.R. Ajithkumar, ADGP (Law and Order), and Sujith Das S. In response to allegations made by Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar. MLA Anvar filed a formal complaint with DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb, prompting an internal investigation.

Following the DGP's findings and recommendations, the government decided to move forward with the Vigilance Inquiry to further examine the allegations against the officers. A team headed by Shaik Darvesh Saheb IPS, Director General of Police and State Police Chief was constituted to conduct an enquiry into the complaint dated 23 August 2024.

According to the report referenced as the second document, the DGP and State Police Chief stated that the allegations made by P.V. Anvar, MLA from Nilambur, point to several serious issues that require a vigilance inquiry. These include allegations of cutting down and misappropriating valuable trees from the DPC Camp in Malappuram, as well as allegations of accepting bribes related to a case involving Sajan Scaria, initiated by M.R. Ajithkumar, IPS, ADGP (L&O).

Additionally, there are accusations of misappropriation of seized gold by M.R. Ajithkumar and Sujith Das S., IPS, along with members of the DANSAF Team in Malappuram. The report also highlights claims regarding the construction of an extravagant house costing several crores by M.R. Ajithkumar. Furthermore, allegations of wealth misappropriation involving both M.R. Ajithkumar and Sujith Das, along with the DANSAF team, have been raised.