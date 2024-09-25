ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Govt Orders Inquiry Into ADGP's 'Meeting' With RSS Leaders

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has initiated an inquiry into the allegations over a meeting between Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) MR Ajith Kumar and prominent RSS leaders. The government has directed DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb to probe the matter.

The inquiry will focus on the ADGP's meetings with RSS leaders, Dattatreya Hosabale and Ram Madhav, which reportedly took place in Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram in 2023. The probe team will record the statements of those present during the meetings, including ADGP's friend, RSS national leader Jayakumar, who has already been served a notice in this connection.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan had first raised concerns about the ADGP's meeting with Hosabale on May 22, 2023. Around 10 days later, the ADGP reportedly met Ram Madhav at an event in Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram. A police report later confirmed that Ajith Kumar met Ram Madhav alongside two businessmen.

Despite initial criticism from various quarters, including political allies, no inquiry was ordered. However, after DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the ADGP’s failure in handling the Thrissur Pooram event, the government decided to launch the investigation.