ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Govt Orders Inquiry Into ADGP's 'Meeting' With RSS Leaders

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 47 minutes ago

Kerala DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb will head a probe into allegations regarding ADGP MR Ajith Kumar's meeting with prominent RSS leaders. A notice has also been served to RSS leader Jayakumar, who allegedly accompanied Ajith Kumar at meetings in Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram in 2023.

Kerala Govt Orders Inquiry Into ADGP's Meeting With RSS Leaders
Kerala ADGP MR Ajith Kumar (ETV Bharat/ File)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has initiated an inquiry into the allegations over a meeting between Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) MR Ajith Kumar and prominent RSS leaders. The government has directed DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb to probe the matter.

The inquiry will focus on the ADGP's meetings with RSS leaders, Dattatreya Hosabale and Ram Madhav, which reportedly took place in Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram in 2023. The probe team will record the statements of those present during the meetings, including ADGP's friend, RSS national leader Jayakumar, who has already been served a notice in this connection.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan had first raised concerns about the ADGP's meeting with Hosabale on May 22, 2023. Around 10 days later, the ADGP reportedly met Ram Madhav at an event in Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram. A police report later confirmed that Ajith Kumar met Ram Madhav alongside two businessmen.

Despite initial criticism from various quarters, including political allies, no inquiry was ordered. However, after DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the ADGP’s failure in handling the Thrissur Pooram event, the government decided to launch the investigation.

Earlier, LDF ally CPI criticised Kerala government and police in its mouthpiece 'Janayugam' editorialising against the police report on the Pooram disturbances. The editorial highlighted that the ADGP’s expertise in law and order was not utilised, and a junior officer was assigned full responsibility for Pooram.

Read more

Kerala Rallies Opposition States Against Central Government's Alleged Fiscal Injustice

Kerala Govt Orders Vigilance Inquiry Against Senior IPS Officers Over allegations Of MLA PV Anvar

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has initiated an inquiry into the allegations over a meeting between Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) MR Ajith Kumar and prominent RSS leaders. The government has directed DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb to probe the matter.

The inquiry will focus on the ADGP's meetings with RSS leaders, Dattatreya Hosabale and Ram Madhav, which reportedly took place in Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram in 2023. The probe team will record the statements of those present during the meetings, including ADGP's friend, RSS national leader Jayakumar, who has already been served a notice in this connection.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan had first raised concerns about the ADGP's meeting with Hosabale on May 22, 2023. Around 10 days later, the ADGP reportedly met Ram Madhav at an event in Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram. A police report later confirmed that Ajith Kumar met Ram Madhav alongside two businessmen.

Despite initial criticism from various quarters, including political allies, no inquiry was ordered. However, after DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the ADGP’s failure in handling the Thrissur Pooram event, the government decided to launch the investigation.

Earlier, LDF ally CPI criticised Kerala government and police in its mouthpiece 'Janayugam' editorialising against the police report on the Pooram disturbances. The editorial highlighted that the ADGP’s expertise in law and order was not utilised, and a junior officer was assigned full responsibility for Pooram.

Read more

Kerala Rallies Opposition States Against Central Government's Alleged Fiscal Injustice

Kerala Govt Orders Vigilance Inquiry Against Senior IPS Officers Over allegations Of MLA PV Anvar

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ADGP MR AJITH KUMARKERALA GOVTADGP MEETING WITH RSS LEADERSKERALA ADGP MEETING RSS LEADERS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.