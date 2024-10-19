Kerala Govt Initiates Departmental Probe Into Former Kannur ADM's Death

Kannur: The state government has initiated a departmental inquiry into the death of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu. An order from the Department of Revenue appointed Geetha A, Joint Commissioner of Land Revenue, to investigate the circumstances surrounding Babu's death.

The inquiry will examine the series of events leading up to ADM's death, including allegations made by former District Panchayat President PP Divya. The government has instructed Geetha A to determine whether Divya has provided any supporting evidence for her claims.

As part of the investigation, she will review files related to the issuance of the No Objection Certificate (NoC) and assess the timeline and processes involved. This includes analyzing the file movement, notations, and any delays in comparison to the standard time for issuing NoCs. The investigation aims to uncover any potential misconduct.

The department has emphasized the need for a prompt submission of the inquiry report. Naveen Babu's NoC reportedly indicated that he had minimized the impact of a road curve, countering Divya's accusations that he had unnecessarily delayed the NoC for a petrol station due to concerns about the road's curvature.

Naveen Babu was found dead at his residence last Tuesday. PP Divya came to the farewell meeting of Naveen Babu, who is getting transferred to Pathanamthitta and made allegations of corruption against Naveen Babu. Its footage also went viral on social media.