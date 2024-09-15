Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Supports Amendments To Waqf Bill

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday extended support for amending the Waqf Act while attending a programme celebrating 250 years of Rampur's historic Raza Library in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to the media, Governor Khan stressed the necessity of legal changes within the Waqf system. “There is not a single Waqf in which there is no litigation,” Governor Khan told the media.

Uttar Pradesh: Kerala Guv Supports Need for Changes to Waqf Bill, Praises Raza Library (Video: ETV Bharat)

He emphasised the need for changes in the Waqf department. However, he refrained from commenting much on the Waqf Amendment Bill, saying that he had not fully studied the political aspects involved and that it was not appropriate for him to comment anything on it.

Governor Khan was present at the Raza Library celebrations where he termed the library as a remarkable cultural treasure. “Raza Library is a unique gift from the royal family of Rampur to the entire country,” he said. He emphasised the importance of reading. He said, "Library means books, and you can have no better companion and benefactor than books, but the condition is that we should be ready to read.”

