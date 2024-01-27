Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan stages impromptu protest, demands SFI activists' arrest

Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan pulls up police personnel when he was stopped by SFI protesters in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who was stopped by SFI protesters near Nilamel in Kollam District, got down from his car angered by the ruckus, and sat in protest on the roadside.

Khan also lodged a complaint with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's secretary. According to him, 50 protesters stopped his car and tried to attack it. He added that police failed to provide proper security and on the contrary, were in 'connivance' with the protesters.

Meanwhile, police officials informed that they had arrested 12 protesters. The Kerala Governor was on his way to Sadanandapuram to attend a programme. SFI activists came with banners and black flags against the Governor.

In the visuals aired on TV channels, a visibly angry Khan could be seen talking tough to the police personnel. Besides police, his officials and local people gathered in large numbers at the spot. A number of activists of the ruling CPI(M)'s students' wing Student Federation of India staged a black flag protest against the Governor when he was on his way to nearby Kottarakkara for a function.

Khan and the Left government have been at loggerheads over several issues, primarily about the functioning of universities in the state and his non-signing of certain bills passed by the assembly. On Thursday Khan finished his address in Kerala Assembly within one and a half minutes. He left the assembly reading the last paragraph of the speech.

The tension in the air was visible at the Republic Day celebrations on Friday. Chief Minister P Vijayan even skipped the tea party hosted by the governor at Raj Bhavan. Ministers also skipped the party. CPM state secretary MV Govindan and state education minister V. Shivan Kutty criticised the Governor for his attitude.