Kerala Govt Sets Up Coordination Committee For Wayanad Township Project

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday set up a coordination committee chaired by the Chief Secretary to oversee the implementation of the township projects for the people affected by landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad district in July last year.

The committee has been assigned several key responsibilities. It will play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth and efficient execution of the Wayanad township project, addressing challenges and maintaining transparency in its implementation.

According to the Government Order, the committee consisting of senior bureaucrats including senior IAS officers, will finalise the scope of the project and decide on the mode of implementation in line with the decisions taken by the Council of Ministers.

It will also recommend important policy matters to the Rehabilitation Committee and the Council of Ministers. Additionally, the committee will review and finalise the project's requirements and designs before approval.

The financial aspects of the project will also be under the committee's supervision. It will approve the final financial cost and timelines before the contract is signed. Monitoring and evaluating the project's progress will be another major responsibility.