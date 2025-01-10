ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Govt Reinstates IAS Officer K Goapalakrishnan; N Prasanth''s Suspension To Continue

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has reinstated IAS officer K Gopalakrishnan who was suspended for allegedly creating a religion-based WhatsApp group of government officials.

The government, however, decided to continue the suspension of IAS officer N Prasanth for 120 days more. Prasanth was suspended for criticising a senior IAS officer on social media.

Both officers were suspended on November 11 last year. In the order reinstating Gopalakrishnan, the government said that the Suspension Review Committee reviewed his suspension and observed that there was "no substantive ground necessitating the continuation of the officer under suspension".

"The Committee recommended the disciplinary authority to revoke the suspension of the officer pending finalization of disciplinary action against him. The government has examined the matter in detail and is pleased to accept the recommendation of the Suspension Review Committee.

The officer is reinstated in service, pending finalization of disciplinary action against him," the government order of January 9 said. In the case of Prasanth, the government said that the Committee has recommended that his suspension be continued for a further period of 120 days with effect from January 10.

"The government has accepted the recommendation of the Suspension Review Committee and hereby order that the period of suspension of Prasanth N IAS is extended for a further period of 120 days with effect from January 10," a separate government order of January 9 said.