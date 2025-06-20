Bharatamata Controversy: Kerala Government Escalates Standoff With Governor

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar is reportedly creating new challenges for the Left government, with the "Bharatamata-2" controversy further intensifying the political friction. Following Raj Bhavan's announcement to light lamps before an image of 'Bharatamata' at public functions, the state government has decided to move beyond defensive measures and adopt a more assertive stance.

In a significant first step, the State Education Department, headed by Minister V. Sivankutty, who has been in direct confrontation with the Governor, has decided to incorporate the Governor's powers into textbooks to be studied by students. While the first volume of this year's textbook has already been released, the government plans to include these sections in the second volume.

Government's Shifting Stance

Initially, the government attempted to maintain a cordial relationship with the Governor, determined to avoid any direct confrontation. Even when the Governor took the initiative to arrange a breakfast meeting between the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi, both the government and the CPI(M) believed things would progress as expected. However, the government began to notice a shift in the Governor's stance as he started attending university Senate meetings in his capacity as Chancellor.

Raj Bhavan's Lecture Series Sparks Controversy

Following this, the Governor initiated a series of lectures at Raj Bhavan, inviting RSS leaders. In the first phase, senior RSS ideologue Gurumurthy was invited to deliver a lecture on 'Operation Sindoor,' during which he severely criticised former Congress Prime Ministers.

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan immediately condemned this, demanding that the Chief Minister protest against the transformation of Raj Bhavan into an RSS office. However, neither the government nor the Chief Minister reacted at that time.

Public Confrontation Erupts

The open confrontation between the government and the Governor began on June 5, World Environment Day, when the government opposed Raj Bhavan's decision to display a 'Bharatamata' image for the first time at an event organised by the Agriculture Department. On that day, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad boycotted the Raj Bhavan function and instead held a parallel Environment Day celebration at the Secretariat. This marked the first time a state minister publicly challenged the Governor.

Just as that controversy seemed to subside, the Governor once again provoked the government by repeating a similar incident. It is noteworthy that the Governor brought up 'Bharatamata' again just a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's accusation that the Governor was attempting to turn Raj Bhavan into an RSS office.

CPI(M) Hardens Stance

The CPI(M) and the government have now clearly adopted a no-compromise stance, as evidenced by the statements of party secretary M.V. Govindan. He declared strong support for Minister Sivankutty. Govindan asserted that the core issue is not Arif Khan or Arlekar, but rather the central government's policies manifesting through them. He suggested that only the methods might change with different individuals, but the underlying approach will persist in states governed by opposition parties. The focus now shifts to how the CPI(M) will counter this.

Raj Bhavan's Sharp Criticism

The dispute over the placement of the 'Bharatamata' image at a public event in Raj Bhavan continues. The walkout by Minister V. Sivankutty following the display of the 'Bharatamata' image at Raj Bhavan sparked a major controversy. This incident was followed by ABVP activists showing black flags to Education Minister V. Sivankutty.

Yesterday morning at 11 AM, the Raj Bhavan hosted the Scout and Guide Rajya Puraskar Certificate ceremony. Minister Sivankutty, who arrived for the event, staged a walkout, stating he could not accept the presence of the 'Bharatamata' image on the stage. Following the incident, Raj Bhavan issued a press release accusing the Minister's action as a breach of protocol and an insult to the Governor.

Raj Bhavan severely criticised Education Minister V. Sivankutty for boycotting the event to protest the use of the 'Bharatamata' image, which is associated with the RSS, at a government function. The statement alleged that the Minister's walkout from the Scout and Guides award ceremony was a blatant violation of protocol and an insult to Raj Bhavan.

Raj Bhavan pointed out that as the constitutional head of the state, the Governor administers the oath of office to ministers. It stated that the person who took an oath of allegiance and loyalty to the Constitution had behaved improperly in public, personally insulting the Governor in addition to his office. Raj Bhavan also blamed the Education Minister for creating an unprecedented precedent through his inappropriate behaviour, noting that, according to protocol, no one else on stage or in the audience should leave before the Governor has departed.

Raj Bhavan's press release further clarified that the Education Minister's arrival at Raj Bhavan with a prepared speech and his public expression of dissent before walking out indicated a premeditated action. It described the Minister's public admission of not knowing 'Bharatamata' as extremely regrettable. Raj Bhavan accused the Minister of setting a wrong example for students and insulting them as well. The press release concluded by stating that Raj Bhavan views this matter with utmost seriousness.

Minister Alleges ABVP Vandalism Of National Flag

Minister V. Sivankutty alleged that ABVP activists, who ambushed his official vehicle at Vayuthattukadu, tore down the national flag affixed to the front of his car. He stated that the ambush had malicious intent. He also mentioned that his residence was attacked last night and expressed suspicion about a possible connection between these incidents and Raj Bhavan. Sivankutty further claimed that an office staff member at Raj Bhavan is a well-known RSS activist in Thiruvananthapuram.

