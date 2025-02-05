ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Christmas-New Year Lottery: Ticket Sold In Kannur Wins Rs 20 Cr First Prize

Thiruvananthapuram: The results for this year's Christmas-New Year bumper lottery run by the government have been announced. The ticket bearing the number XD 387132 has won the first prize of 20 crore rupees. The ticket was sold in Kannur, and it was purchased from the Irithi branch of Muthu Lottery Agency located in Chakkakkarakkal.

The Muthu Lottery Agency, owned by M J Aneesh, was the seller of the winning ticket. M. G. Aneesh also mentioned that he is the seller of the second-place bumper ticket in Kannur. This is the first time that a bumper prize has been won, and he is waiting to meet the winner, as he has stated in his initial response.

1st Prize: Rs 20 crores

XD 387132

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

1) XG 209286

2) XC 124583

3) XK 524144

4) XE 508599

5) XH 589440

6) XD 578394

7) XK 289137

8) XC 173582

9) XB 325009

10) XC 515987

11) XD 370820

12) XA 571412

13) XL 386518

14) XH 301330

15) XD 566622

16) XD 367274

17) XH 340460

18) XE 481212

19) XD 239953

20) XB 289525

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

XA 387132

XB 387132

XC 387132

XE 387132

XG 387132

XH 387132

XJ 387132

XK 387132

XL 387132

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

1) XA 109817

2) XB 569602

3) XC 539792

4) XD 368785

5) XE 511901

6) XG 202942

7) XH 125685

8) XJ 288230

9) XK 429804

10) XL 395328

11) XA 539783

12) XB 217932

13) XC 206936

14) XD 259720

15) XE 505979

16) XG 237293

17) XH 268093

18) XJ 271485