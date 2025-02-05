Kerala Christmas-New Year Lottery: Ticket Sold In Kannur Wins Rs 20 Cr First Prize

Thiruvananthapuram: The results for this year's Christmas-New Year bumper lottery run by the government have been announced. The ticket bearing the number XD 387132 has won the first prize of 20 crore rupees. The ticket was sold in Kannur, and it was purchased from the Irithi branch of Muthu Lottery Agency located in Chakkakkarakkal.
The Muthu Lottery Agency, owned by M J Aneesh, was the seller of the winning ticket. M. G. Aneesh also mentioned that he is the seller of the second-place bumper ticket in Kannur. This is the first time that a bumper prize has been won, and he is waiting to meet the winner, as he has stated in his initial response.
1st Prize: Rs 20 crores
XD 387132
2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore
1) XG 209286
2) XC 124583
3) XK 524144
4) XE 508599
5) XH 589440
6) XD 578394
7) XK 289137
8) XC 173582
9) XB 325009
10) XC 515987
11) XD 370820
12) XA 571412
13) XL 386518
14) XH 301330
15) XD 566622
16) XD 367274
17) XH 340460
18) XE 481212
19) XD 239953
20) XB 289525
Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh
XA 387132
XB 387132
XC 387132
XE 387132
XG 387132
XH 387132
XJ 387132
XK 387132
XL 387132
3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
1) XA 109817
2) XB 569602
3) XC 539792
4) XD 368785
5) XE 511901
6) XG 202942
7) XH 125685
8) XJ 288230
9) XK 429804
10) XL 395328
11) XA 539783
12) XB 217932
13) XC 206936
14) XD 259720
15) XE 505979
16) XG 237293
17) XH 268093
18) XJ 271485
19) XK 116134
20) XL 487589
21) XA 503487
22) XB 323999
23) XC 592098
24) XD 109272
25) XE 198040
26) XG 313680
27) XH 546229
28) XJ 5317559
29) XK 202537
30) XL 147802
4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh
1) XA 525169
2) XB 335871
3) XC 383694
4) XD 385355
5) XE 154125
6) XG 531868
7) XH 344782
8) XJ 326049
9) XK 581970
10) XL 325403
11) XA 461718
12) XB 337110
13) XC 335941
14) XD 361926
15) XE 109755
16) XG 296596
17) XH 318653
18) XJ 345819
19) XK 558472
20) XL 574660
5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh
1) XA 403986
2) XB 380509
3) XC 212702
4) XD 157876
5) XE 533528
6) XG 114440
7) XH 527355
8) XJ 333002
9) XK 103722
10) XL 523970
11) XA 485066
12) XB 102880
13) XC 598100
14) XD 340432
15) XE 235670
17) XH 523300
18) XJ 376726
19) XK 577945
20) XL 303429
Finance Minister K Balagopal drew the lottery at 2 PM at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Over 45 lakh tickets were sold, setting a new all-time record. A total of 50 lakh tickets were printed. Palakkad led the sales with 8.87 lakh tickets sold, while Thiruvananthapuram district ranked second. The price of the Christmas New Year bumper is 400 rupees.
