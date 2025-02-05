ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Christmas-New Year Lottery: Ticket Sold In Kannur Wins Rs 20 Cr First Prize

Kerala Finance Minister K Balagopal drew the bumper lottery at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 5, 2025, 4:59 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The results for this year's Christmas-New Year bumper lottery run by the government have been announced. The ticket bearing the number XD 387132 has won the first prize of 20 crore rupees. The ticket was sold in Kannur, and it was purchased from the Irithi branch of Muthu Lottery Agency located in Chakkakkarakkal.

The Muthu Lottery Agency, owned by M J Aneesh, was the seller of the winning ticket. M. G. Aneesh also mentioned that he is the seller of the second-place bumper ticket in Kannur. This is the first time that a bumper prize has been won, and he is waiting to meet the winner, as he has stated in his initial response.

1st Prize: Rs 20 crores

XD 387132

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

1) XG 209286

2) XC 124583

3) XK 524144

4) XE 508599

5) XH 589440

6) XD 578394

7) XK 289137

8) XC 173582

9) XB 325009

10) XC 515987

11) XD 370820

12) XA 571412

13) XL 386518

14) XH 301330

15) XD 566622

16) XD 367274

17) XH 340460

18) XE 481212

19) XD 239953

20) XB 289525

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

XA 387132

XB 387132

XC 387132

XE 387132

XG 387132

XH 387132

XJ 387132

XK 387132

XL 387132

3rd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

1) XA 109817

2) XB 569602

3) XC 539792

4) XD 368785

5) XE 511901

6) XG 202942

7) XH 125685

8) XJ 288230

9) XK 429804

10) XL 395328

11) XA 539783

12) XB 217932

13) XC 206936

14) XD 259720

15) XE 505979

16) XG 237293

17) XH 268093

18) XJ 271485

19) XK 116134

20) XL 487589

21) XA 503487

22) XB 323999

23) XC 592098

24) XD 109272

25) XE 198040

26) XG 313680

27) XH 546229

28) XJ 5317559

29) XK 202537

30) XL 147802

4th Prize: Rs 3 lakh

1) XA 525169

2) XB 335871

3) XC 383694

4) XD 385355

5) XE 154125

6) XG 531868

7) XH 344782

8) XJ 326049

9) XK 581970

10) XL 325403

11) XA 461718

12) XB 337110

13) XC 335941

14) XD 361926

15) XE 109755

16) XG 296596

17) XH 318653

18) XJ 345819

19) XK 558472

20) XL 574660

5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

1) XA 403986

2) XB 380509

3) XC 212702

4) XD 157876

5) XE 533528

6) XG 114440

7) XH 527355

8) XJ 333002

9) XK 103722

10) XL 523970

11) XA 485066

12) XB 102880

13) XC 598100

14) XD 340432

15) XE 235670

17) XH 523300

18) XJ 376726

19) XK 577945

20) XL 303429

Finance Minister K Balagopal drew the lottery at 2 PM at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Over 45 lakh tickets were sold, setting a new all-time record. A total of 50 lakh tickets were printed. Palakkad led the sales with 8.87 lakh tickets sold, while Thiruvananthapuram district ranked second. The price of the Christmas New Year bumper is 400 rupees.

