Kerala Govt Can Resolve Munambam Issue By Acquiring Land: Judicial Commission

Idukki: A government-appointed judicial commission investigating the Munambam Waqf land dispute on Thursday said that the row can be resolved if the Kerala government acquires the land for public purpose as per the provisions of the existing Waqf Act.

Justice (retired) CN Ramachandran Nair, speaking to a leading Malayalam TV channel, said the state government has the powers to protect the Munambam residents within the provisions of the existing law.

He said the government needs to resort to that option only if the state-appointed Waqf Board and the Farook College, which sold the land to the Munambam residents, are unable to resolve the dispute through negotiations.

At the same time, Nair also said that in view of the powers the government has to acquire the land, it is possible there will be a settlement of the dispute in order to avoid a conflict with the state administration. However, if the government were to acquire the land, then it would have to compensate the Board for the loss suffered by it, he added.

The commission's report, once finalised, has to be placed before the Kerala High Court and its implementation would be subject to judicial orders. Nair further said that the government has no intention of evicting the Munambam residents and was duty bound to ensure they are protected. He also said that rehabilitating the residents was not a practical option.

The residents, who are mostly Christians, of Munambam village in Ernakulam district have been agitating for the past several months, alleging that the Waqf Board is unlawfully claiming their land and properties, despite them having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.