Kerala Girl Secures Second Position In NEET-PG 2025, Misses Top Slot By Two Marks

Kannur: Dr Greeshma Gautham from the Kannur district of Kerala has secured the All India rank (AIR) second rank in the NEET-PG Examination 2025, results of which were declared on Wednesday by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). She attributes meticulous preparation and dedication as the key to her success.
Becoming a doctor was never the childhood dream of Greeshma, who earned her early education from St. Francis Convent School in Thottada and decided to pursue medicine after her plus-two. She was trained at Sure Shot in Kannur for two years before earning her MBBS from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.
In her previous attempt at NEET-PG, she had secured an AIR of close to 3,000 and a state rank of 530, following which she pursued specialised coaching for a year at DAMS in Kozhikode to prepare for the entrance exam.
This year, Greeshma scored 705 out of 800, missing the first rank by just two marks as topper Dr Pooshan Mohapatra Secured 707. She said that while the exam has fewer candidates compared to other entrance exams, the competition for the top rank is fierce.
This year, over 2.42 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, held in 1,052 centres across 301 cities in India. The cut-off mark for the general category was 276, for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) in the general category was 255, and for SC/ST/OBC categories was 235. The qualifying percentile for the exam is 50.
According to Greeshma, a disciplined and consistent study routine is the secret to a higher rank. She followed a structured study plan for eight to nine months, increasing her study hours to 12 hours a day in the final weeks leading to the exam.
She emphasised the importance of note-reading, revision, and practising mock questions as essential steps to securing a top rank. Her success is a testament to her hard work and the unwavering support of her parents, Gauthaman and Shyama KS.
