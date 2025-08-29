ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Forest Minister's Niece, Her Husband Found Dead; Probe On

Kannur: Police on Friday said it has launched an investigation into the deaths of Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran's niece and her husband, whose charred bodies were found in their home at Chirakkal in this north Kerala district a day ago.

The deceased have been identified as A.K. Sreelekha (67) and her husband P.K. Premarajan (76). The incident came to light when their driver arrived at their home to take them to the airport to pick up their son, Shibin, who was returning from Bahrain.

The house was found locked from the inside, and despite repeated knocking, no one responded. With the help of relatives and neighbours, the door was broken, and the bodies were discovered, a police officer said.

Police said that the investigation revealed that they found wounds on Sreelekha's head, and a blood-stained hammer was recovered from the house.