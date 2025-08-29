ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Forest Minister's Niece, Her Husband Found Dead; Probe On

Police said that the cause of death will only be clear after the post-mortem, which has been scheduled for Friday.

Reptresentational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 29, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST

Kannur: Police on Friday said it has launched an investigation into the deaths of Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran's niece and her husband, whose charred bodies were found in their home at Chirakkal in this north Kerala district a day ago.

The deceased have been identified as A.K. Sreelekha (67) and her husband P.K. Premarajan (76). The incident came to light when their driver arrived at their home to take them to the airport to pick up their son, Shibin, who was returning from Bahrain.

The house was found locked from the inside, and despite repeated knocking, no one responded. With the help of relatives and neighbours, the door was broken, and the bodies were discovered, a police officer said.

Police said that the investigation revealed that they found wounds on Sreelekha's head, and a blood-stained hammer was recovered from the house.

According to City Police Commissioner Nithinraj, the police suspect that the husband may have killed his wife by hitting her on the head and then set himself on fire.

Neighbours said that the couple was last seen on Wednesday. The police found no evidence of forced entry into the house. Premarajan was a former manager of Hotel Savoy in Kannur. He is survived by his siblings Prakashan, Ramesh Babu, Ratnakaran, and Usha.

Sreelekha, a native of Edacherry, is the daughter of the late A.K. Shankar and Chandramathi and is survived by her sister Sreeja. The Valapattanam police have registered a case of unnatural death. The police added that the cause of death will only be clear after the post-mortem, scheduled for Friday.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

