Kerala Forest Dept Lodges Complaint Against Panchayat President Over Order To Shoot Wild Animals

Kozhikode: Kerala's Forest Department has formally lodged a complaint against K Sunil, the President of Chakkittapara Gram Panchayat, following his controversial decision to shoot and kill wild animals entering the village.

The panchayat president's controversial decision has sparked significant concerns and a formal request has been sent to the government to revoke his honorary wildlife warden status. Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod G Krishnan has written to the Additional Chief Secretary urging the cancellation of Sunil's honorary title. In a statement, Sunil had declared that any wild animal falling under the purview of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 would be shot and proposed appointing 20 M panel shooters for the purpose. Sunil justified his stating attacks by wild animals have resulted in significant damage to lives and property of locals in the panchayat.

Sunil further clarified that the decision, which was reached unanimously by representatives of all political parties in the panchayat, was taken in response to the escalating threat posed by wildlife. He expressed his willingness to face legal consequences, asserting that the action is meant to ensure safety of the villagers and property. However, the decision has met with strong opposition with advocate TS Santosh filing a complaint with the government, arguing that honorary wildlife wardens are appointed under the Wildlife Protection Act to safeguard wildlife, not to engage in its destruction. The complaint highlighted that Sunil's decision is in direct violation of the Act's provisions.

In light of the complaint, the Forest Department filed the complaint against the panchayat president. In response, Sunil stated he will challenge the action taken against him in the High Court. He further asserted that the honorary wildlife status given to panchayats in general cannot be selectively revoked for just one panchayat, and emphasized that this issue would be discussed in the upcoming administrative committee meeting.