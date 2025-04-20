ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Fishing Boat Gutted In Harbour Blaze; No Casualties

The boat, Aroghya Anna, which was docked near Kalamukku harbour in Vypin, was gutted.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : April 20, 2025 at 8:47 PM IST

Kochi: A fishing boat was completely destroyed in a fire that broke out at a harbour in Vypin, near this central Kerala district, on Sunday. However, no casualties were reported, Fire and Rescue Services officials said. The boat, Aroghya Anna, which was docked near Kalamukku harbour in Vypin, was gutted, they added.

It belonged to a native of Colachel in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district. The incident occurred while workers aboard the boat were reportedly cooking, and a suspected gas leak is believed to have triggered the blaze, according to fire officials. Preliminary inquiry suggests that the fire broke out suddenly, but the workers managed to escape in time, averting a major tragedy.

The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be confirmed, officials added. Fire and Rescue Services personnel arrived promptly and brought the flames under control.

Officials said the swift action of nearby workers played a crucial role in preventing the fire from spreading to other vessels. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

