Kerala: Two Killed Of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis In Kozhikode

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 3, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

The health department has cautioned people about Amoebic Meningoencephalitis. The initial symptoms are headache, vomiting, fever and nausea. People have been asked to see a doctor immediately after detecting the symptoms.

Kerala: Two Killed Of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis In Kozhikode
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Kozhikode: Amoebic Meningoencephalitis, a rare and fatal infection of the brain and surrounding tissues, is causing serious concern in Kozhikode as it has killed two persons and infected five others.

Among those infected, two children are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode and another is being treated at a medical college. A warning has been issued in Payyoli and Thikkodi localities.

The swimming pool, where the two children who are undergoing treatment, had bathed, has been shut down by the municipality. The Thikodi Panchayat Health Standing Committee convened a meeting to probe into the case. A water sample was taken from the nearby ponds and sent for analysis.

The state health department has issued a caution on Amoebic Meningoencephalitis and the Union Ministry of Health will be informed about the current situation. Swimming or bathing in stagnant water should be avoided. Also, efforts should be taken to properly chlorinate the pools and theme parks so as to ensure that these are clean.

Meningoencephalitis is caused by amoeba found in warm freshwater. When contaminated water enters through ear or nose, the amoeba travels to the brain causing this infection.

Doctors have asked kids with ear infection to avoid taking bath in ponds or stagnant water. Additionally, the health department has also advised to seek treatment as soon as symptoms are noticed. The initial symptoms are headache, fever, nausea and vomiting.

