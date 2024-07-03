Kerala: Two Killed Of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis In Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Amoebic Meningoencephalitis, a rare and fatal infection of the brain and surrounding tissues, is causing serious concern in Kozhikode as it has killed two persons and infected five others.

Among those infected, two children are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode and another is being treated at a medical college. A warning has been issued in Payyoli and Thikkodi localities.

The swimming pool, where the two children who are undergoing treatment, had bathed, has been shut down by the municipality. The Thikodi Panchayat Health Standing Committee convened a meeting to probe into the case. A water sample was taken from the nearby ponds and sent for analysis.

The state health department has issued a caution on Amoebic Meningoencephalitis and the Union Ministry of Health will be informed about the current situation. Swimming or bathing in stagnant water should be avoided. Also, efforts should be taken to properly chlorinate the pools and theme parks so as to ensure that these are clean.