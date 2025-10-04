ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Father 'Impregnates' Teen Daughter, Man Gets 65-year Imprisonment For Raping Toddler

Kasaragod: A man was arrested for raping and impregnating his 13-year-old daughter in Kerala's Kasaragod. The girl was found to be pregnant when she was taken to the hospital after she complained of back pain.

The police arrested her father. When the girl, who was accompanied by her mother to the hospital, was found to be four months pregnant. The doctor then called the Hosdurg police, who registered a POCSO case and took the accused into custody on the basis of the girl's complaint.

In her statement to the police, she said that her father had raped her at home months ago. The girl told the police that she had not told her mother about the incident out of fear. Based on the statement of the girl, who had been admitted to the Kanhangad hospital for treatment in the incident.

In another incident, a court in Trivandrum sentenced a 45-year-old man to 65 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 72,000 in the case of kidnapping and raping an 18-month-old girl from a nomadic family in Chakka. The crucial verdict was given by Additional District and Sessions (POCSO) Court Judge MP Shib. The court sentenced Hasankutty, a native of Edava.

Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court Judge MP Shib found the accused guilty of multiple crimes. In the case where there were no eyewitnesses, the prosecution established the accused guilty based only on the results of medical tests and circumstantial evidence.