Kerala: Father 'Impregnates' Teen Daughter, Man Gets 65-year Imprisonment For Raping Toddler
The girl told the police that she had not told her mother about the incident out of fear.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 12:47 AM IST
Kasaragod: A man was arrested for raping and impregnating his 13-year-old daughter in Kerala's Kasaragod. The girl was found to be pregnant when she was taken to the hospital after she complained of back pain.
The police arrested her father. When the girl, who was accompanied by her mother to the hospital, was found to be four months pregnant. The doctor then called the Hosdurg police, who registered a POCSO case and took the accused into custody on the basis of the girl's complaint.
In her statement to the police, she said that her father had raped her at home months ago. The girl told the police that she had not told her mother about the incident out of fear. Based on the statement of the girl, who had been admitted to the Kanhangad hospital for treatment in the incident.
In another incident, a court in Trivandrum sentenced a 45-year-old man to 65 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 72,000 in the case of kidnapping and raping an 18-month-old girl from a nomadic family in Chakka. The crucial verdict was given by Additional District and Sessions (POCSO) Court Judge MP Shib. The court sentenced Hasankutty, a native of Edava.
Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court Judge MP Shib found the accused guilty of multiple crimes. In the case where there were no eyewitnesses, the prosecution established the accused guilty based only on the results of medical tests and circumstantial evidence.
Public Prosecutor Kattaikonam JK Ajith Prasad said that the court issued the verdict for rape and attempt to murder under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The police registered a case of kidnapping, attempt to murder and outraging the modesty of the child. footage. During the investigation, it became clear that the accused had committed a similar crime in Varkala. He had shaved his head and gone into hiding to avoid being caught. He was finally arrested by the police from Kollam.
The court found that he had committed the crime by kidnapping the child who was sleeping with his parents on the roadside near Chakka on the night of February 19, 2024. He took the child to an empty place near the railway track, sexually assaulted her. Following the complaint of the parents, the police found the child unconscious in the bushes during a search.
Her parents relocated from Hyderabad to Kerala. The accused was identified after examining the footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras. In a trial that lasted four months, the court found the accused guilty based on 41 witnesses and 62 documents. He is an accused in eight criminal cases, including another POCSO case.
Read more