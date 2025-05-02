Kerala Court Awards 47 Years Jail Term To Man Accused Of Raping Differently-Abled Minor Niece

Thiruvananthapuram: A special fast-track court here in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram sentenced a man to 47 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) on charges of repeatedly raping his 16-year-old niece, who has Down Syndrome. While pronouncing the verdict, the court described the crime as brutal and unpardonable.

The judge R Rekha sentenced the 41-year-old accused Rajeev to 47 years RI and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. The court also mentioned that failure to pay the fine would attract an additional eight months in prison.

As per reports, the matter came to fore on September 25, 2020, when the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl when she was alone at home in the morning. Her elder sister suddenly reached home and witnessed the crime. She immediately raised an alarm and chased Rajeev away. Soon, neighbours also rushed to the spot and informed the police. It was alleged that the accused dragged the girl from a room to the kitchen area and sexually assaulted her, resulting in severe injuries to her private parts.

Later, during interrogation it was revealed that the accused had raped the child on two other occasions earlier by threatening and forcing her into submission.

The court, while delivering the verdict, noted that the accused, who brutally assaulted the minor child with Down syndrome, does not deserve any mercy given the nature of the crime and the vulnerability of the survivor.

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor RS Vijay Mohan produced 31 witnesses, 31 documents, and three material pieces of evidence before the court. The investigation was carried out by Nedumangad police officials Sunil Gopi, V Rajesh Kumar and PS Vinod, police sources said.