Kerala Exam Paper Leak: Education Minister Sivankutty Assures Action

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty while confirming the leakage of the SSLC and Plus One half-yearly exam question papers, has clarified that the Director of General Education (DGE) has filed a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) and the cyber cell regarding the incident.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) English and Plus One Mathematics exam question papers were leaked on various online channels. Although question papers involve a secure process, they were leaked and accessed through a YouTube channel.

The minister assured that strict action will be taken against the channel responsible, declaring, “This is a serious issue and those responsible will be identified and brought to justice.” He also revealed that a decision regarding holding the exam will be made next week.

“The government will not tolerate any compromise in the conduct of the exam. The leakage should not have occurred without the knowledge of those distributing and preparing the question papers.” The minister stated during a press briefing here in Kerala.