Kerala: ED Raids 12 Locations In 100 Crore Half-Price Fraud Case

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a series of raids at 12 locations across Kerala in connection with the Rs 100-crore half-price fraud case. The inspections, which are part of an ongoing investigation, have targeted prominent figures linked to the fraudulent scheme, officials said.

According to the reports, the ED is currently inspecting the residence of Lali Vincent in Kochi and the office of Anandakumar in Sasthamangalam. Simultaneously, an inspection is underway at Sai Gram in Thonnakkal and Ananthu Krishnan’s office in Kolapra, Idukki. The raids are being conducted by the Kochi office of the ED. The fraud, which is believed to have been centred around the Kolapra office, has drawn significant attention.

Authorities are also investigating Ananthu Krishnan’s establishment, with the Crime Branch SP leading the inspection at Social B Ventures in Kadavanthra. Earlier, employees of the venture were summoned and questioned by investigators. Reports suggest that transactions worth approximately Rs 450 crore have been funnelled through 23 accounts in various locations across the state, further fueling suspicions of large-scale financial fraud.

Authorities now suspect possible money laundering operations connected to the fraud, hence thousands of individuals are thought to have fallen victim to it. The ED has concentrated much of its investigation on Anandakumar, who allegedly is the kingpin in the fraudulent enterprise. According to reports, ED officials also visited agencies engaged in running the bogus half-price scam at offices. The inquiry has included recorded statements made by the victims.

Relatedly, one of the main suspects in the case, Ananthu Krishnan, has been remanded for two days under custody. The Crime Branch is investigating any high-level links pertaining to the fraud and trying to find the source of the involved money. Ananthu has stated that he is willing to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. The Crime Branch claims that Krishnan is alleged to have embezzled large sums of money by falsely promising consumers products at half the price.