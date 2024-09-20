Kerala: Elderly man Dies By Suicide; Wife, Son Hospitalised

Alappuzha (Kerala): An elderly man died by suicide after setting his house on fire in Kerala's Alappuzha, the police said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Sreekandan (77), a native of Aryad in Kerala.

According to the police, the wife of the deceased, Omana, who is bedridden, has suffered severe burns. Their son Unnikrishnan also sustained severe burns while trying to save his mother. On receiving the information, the fire department personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. Officials said that Omana and Unnikrishnan are undergoing treatment at Vandanam Medical College Hospital. The cause of taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Suicide is not a solution.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

