Kerala Doctor Booked, Fined Rs 5000 For 'Obstructing Ambulance Carrying Critical Patient'

Kannur: Police on Saturday registered a case against a doctor and penalised him for allegedly obstructing the path of an ambulance carrying a critically-ill patient in Kerala’s Kannur district.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Eranholi, Thalassery, when a car driven by the accused doctor Rahul Raj, who runs a private clinic in Irrity, allegedly blocked the path of the ambulance on Nayanar Road. The ambulance driver claimed that despite sirens blaring, the doctor did not give way and blocked its passage, which delayed shifting the patient to the hospital. The patient reportedly died during treatment.

As per reports, one Ruqiya, a native of Mattannur, was being carried in the ambulance to the hospital after she suffered a heart attack. As her condition was critical, she was also administered CPR inside the ambulance. However, allegedly because of the delay, Ruqiya could not be saved.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the ambulance driver, the Kathiroor police registered a case against Rahul Raj under various sections of the Kerala Motor Vehicles Act, including obstructing an emergency vehicle. Apart from the legal action, the Motor Vehicles Department has also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the doctor for the offence.

However, the doctor has refuted the allegations. Sources said that during interrogation, Rahul Raj cited that he panicked upon hearing the siren and had moved aside as soon as possible to allow the ambulance to pass.