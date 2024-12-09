Kerala Initiates Digi Door PIN to Identify Unauthorized Buildings

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is gearing up to address the issues of unauthorized buildings with the establishment of the Digi Door PIN system. The introduction of this system will provide each building with a distinct digital number, which will include information regarding the owner and the building's location.

The Digi Door PIN is crafted to serve as a permanent identifier, aiding authorities in the identification of unauthorized buildings. The total number of buildings in Kerala will also be accurately determined. With all buildings being geotagged, the Digi Door PIN system will enable authorities to identify illegal buildings without proper permits. Unofficial estimates suggest that there are around one lakh illegal buildings, including houses, in Kerala.

How Digi Door PIN will work?

Total number of buildings: There are currently 1.56 crore approved buildings in Kerala, which include residential houses and flats. In cities, the number of buildings is 45.82 lakh, settlements 32.76 lakhs, others 13.06 lakhs. In villages, the number of buildings is 1.10 crores, settlements 86.85 lakhs, others 23.56 lakhs. As part of the Digi Door Pin initiative, all these buildings will be given new numbers. The numbering system will lead to a considerable increase in the number of buildings.