Kerala: Death Toll Rises to 5 In Kasaragod Nileshwar Temple Firecrackers Explosion

Kasaragod: The death toll has risen to 5 in Nileshwar Temple firecrackers explosion at Kasaragod in Kerala. Rajith (28), a native of Kinavoor, passed away on Saturday morning at a private hospital in Mangalore. Rajith was a temporary driver in KSEB.

Those who succumbed to the burns earlier were identified as Biju, Shibin Raj, Ratheesh and Sandeep. At present, 63 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, with 9 of them still in ICU. The fireworks caught fire during a festival at Anjutambalam Veererkav temple in Nileswaram. About 154 people were injured in the explosion.

Of the deceased persons, the 19-year-old Shibin Raj from Cheruvathur suffered over 60% burns. He was initially treated at a private hospital in Kannur before being given special care a facility in Kozhikode. However, he later succumbed. The other victim K. Biju was from Karinthalam Manjalamkattu while Ratheesh and Sandeep were from Kinavoor.