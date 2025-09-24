ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Customs Dept Tightens The Noose Around Illegal Luxury Car Imports From Bhutan

Ernakulam: The Kerala Customs Preventive Department is intensifying its investigation under Operation Numkhur, aimed at cracking down on luxury vehicles illegally imported from Bhutan. Officials confirmed that over 100 such vehicles are still unaccounted for, even as inspections and document verifications continue across the state.

The crackdown follows the discovery of a smuggling network involving large-scale black money transactions and tax evasion, with vehicles being registered in India using forged embassy documents.

Customs officials said several vehicle owners — including prominent actors — will be issued summonses for questioning based on discrepancies found in the documentation of seized vehicles. "The scale of this operation suggests a serious financial and legal breach. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will also be informed as it falls under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015," T Tiju, commissioner of Customs Preventive Division, said.

Detailed findings from the operation will be shared with multiple central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, the GST Department, and the Ministry of External Affairs, customs officials said, adding that the suspected use of counterfeit diplomatic documents to register these vehicles has raised red flags at the highest levels.

The vehicles, mostly high-end luxury models, were allegedly purchased using funds illicitly routed from India to Bhutan, bypassing both tax and import regulations. The GST department will examine potential tax evasion, while the Ministry of External Affairs is expected to probe the misuse of embassy documentation, an official added.