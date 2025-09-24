Kerala Customs Dept Tightens The Noose Around Illegal Luxury Car Imports From Bhutan
Customs officials said several vehicle owners — including prominent actors — will be issued summonses for questioning in case discrepancies in the documentation are detected.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 1:11 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala Customs Preventive Department is intensifying its investigation under Operation Numkhur, aimed at cracking down on luxury vehicles illegally imported from Bhutan. Officials confirmed that over 100 such vehicles are still unaccounted for, even as inspections and document verifications continue across the state.
The crackdown follows the discovery of a smuggling network involving large-scale black money transactions and tax evasion, with vehicles being registered in India using forged embassy documents.
Customs officials said several vehicle owners — including prominent actors — will be issued summonses for questioning based on discrepancies found in the documentation of seized vehicles. "The scale of this operation suggests a serious financial and legal breach. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will also be informed as it falls under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015," T Tiju, commissioner of Customs Preventive Division, said.
Detailed findings from the operation will be shared with multiple central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, the GST Department, and the Ministry of External Affairs, customs officials said, adding that the suspected use of counterfeit diplomatic documents to register these vehicles has raised red flags at the highest levels.
The vehicles, mostly high-end luxury models, were allegedly purchased using funds illicitly routed from India to Bhutan, bypassing both tax and import regulations. The GST department will examine potential tax evasion, while the Ministry of External Affairs is expected to probe the misuse of embassy documentation, an official added.
Beyond financial crimes, the Customs department has raised alarm over potential threats to national security, as investigators revealed that fraud gangs used tourist permits to bring vehicles across the border, later transferring them to agents operating within India.
Authorities fear the method could be exploited to smuggle contraband items such as gold and narcotics, prompting calls for coordinated action among central intelligence and enforcement agencies.
All seized vehicles — as well as those identified with irregularities in documentation — are to remain off the roads pending further legal proceedings. Owners will be barred from using the vehicles until the end of the investigation. Customs has also obtained a list of buyers who acquired vehicles through a fraud gang based in Coimbatore, and investigations are underway.
So far, fewer than 50 of the estimated 200 illegally imported vehicles have been traced, while the remaining vehicles are believed to be hidden across multiple states. Raids are being conducted to find them out, an official said.
Also Read