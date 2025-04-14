Kerala: CPO Rank Women Agitators Display Placards Inked In Their Blood

Thiruvananthapuram: The protest of women holding the rank of Civil Police Officer (CPO) took an aggressive form, with agitators displaying placards written in their blood as a mark intensified demonstration which entered thirteenth day.

Dressed in black as a symbol of mourning and resistance, the women gathered at the protest site in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram.

Marking the auspicious day of Vishu — the Malayali New Year— traditionally celebrated with hope and renewal, the protesters used their own blood to inscribe “Save W.C.P.O 585/2022” on placards, transforming the day into a powerful plea for justice.

With only five days left before the expiration of their rank list on April 19, the demonstrators expressed deep frustration over repeated failed attempts to hold discussions with the authorities.

Last week, they tried to meet the Chief Minister at the Secretariat but returned disappointed after being denied an audience. Of the 967 women on the current rank list, only 292 have been appointed so far. In contrast, past years saw nearly 60% of appointments from similar CPO lists. Protestors alleged that the government is willfully ignoring the women's list.

Though the cut-off mark for the women’s CPO exam was 60.67, the majority of those appointed had scores below 30%, raising questions of fairness and transparency.

In a show of resilience and determination, the protesters employed symbolic protest forms like Shayanapradakshina (lying circumambulation), kneeling on stone slabs, and tying red ribbons around their hands and feet.

Several candidates collapsed from exhaustion during these emotionally charged demonstrations, underscoring the mental and physical toll of their prolonged agitation. The women continue to call for justice, determined to make their voices heard before the list expires.