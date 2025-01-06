ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Court Grants Bail To Legislator P V Anvar

Kerala legislator Anvar was arrested on Sunday for allegedly vandalising the forest office over the death of a tribal man in an elephant attack.

Kerala Court Grants Bail To Legislator P V Anvar
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Malappuram: A local court in Malappuram district on Monday granted bail to Independent Kerala legislator P V Anvar in a case relating to charges of vandalising the District Forest Office (DFO).

While considering the bail plea of Anvar, the court rejected the application moved by the police seeking his custody for further investigation in the case and admitted the MLA's petition.

Anvar is currently lodged in Thavanur Central Jail and he will be released after executing the bail order, a police officer said. The MLA was arrested on Sunday for allegedly vandalising the forest office following a protest over the death of a tribal man in an elephant attack in this north Kerala district.

Meanwhile, a post that appeared on the official FB page of Anvar says, "Greetings to everyone who stood by me. See you all." Nilambur police booked Anvar and 10 others over the incident under various sections of the BNS and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

According to the FIR, around 40 people, led by the MLA, staged a sit-in protest in front of the forest office and 10 among them trespassed into the office of the North DFO later and destroyed articles in the office room.

They were also accused of obstructing the duty of public servants as they pushed away the police personnel who tried to block them, it said.

Malappuram: A local court in Malappuram district on Monday granted bail to Independent Kerala legislator P V Anvar in a case relating to charges of vandalising the District Forest Office (DFO).

While considering the bail plea of Anvar, the court rejected the application moved by the police seeking his custody for further investigation in the case and admitted the MLA's petition.

Anvar is currently lodged in Thavanur Central Jail and he will be released after executing the bail order, a police officer said. The MLA was arrested on Sunday for allegedly vandalising the forest office following a protest over the death of a tribal man in an elephant attack in this north Kerala district.

Meanwhile, a post that appeared on the official FB page of Anvar says, "Greetings to everyone who stood by me. See you all." Nilambur police booked Anvar and 10 others over the incident under various sections of the BNS and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

According to the FIR, around 40 people, led by the MLA, staged a sit-in protest in front of the forest office and 10 among them trespassed into the office of the North DFO later and destroyed articles in the office room.

They were also accused of obstructing the duty of public servants as they pushed away the police personnel who tried to block them, it said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DISTRICT FOREST OFFICEKERALA LEGISLATOR P V ANVARP V ANVAR GETS BAIL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.