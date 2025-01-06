Kerala Court Grants Bail To Legislator P V Anvar

Malappuram: A local court in Malappuram district on Monday granted bail to Independent Kerala legislator P V Anvar in a case relating to charges of vandalising the District Forest Office (DFO).

While considering the bail plea of Anvar, the court rejected the application moved by the police seeking his custody for further investigation in the case and admitted the MLA's petition.

Anvar is currently lodged in Thavanur Central Jail and he will be released after executing the bail order, a police officer said. The MLA was arrested on Sunday for allegedly vandalising the forest office following a protest over the death of a tribal man in an elephant attack in this north Kerala district.

Meanwhile, a post that appeared on the official FB page of Anvar says, "Greetings to everyone who stood by me. See you all." Nilambur police booked Anvar and 10 others over the incident under various sections of the BNS and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

According to the FIR, around 40 people, led by the MLA, staged a sit-in protest in front of the forest office and 10 among them trespassed into the office of the North DFO later and destroyed articles in the office room.

They were also accused of obstructing the duty of public servants as they pushed away the police personnel who tried to block them, it said.