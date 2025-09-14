Kerala Couple Lures Men In Honey Trap, Tortures Victims With Stapler Pins And Pepper Spray, Arrested
Published : September 14, 2025 at 2:59 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: A couple allegedly caught two young men in a honey trap, robbed them of their iPhones and cash, tied them up, and subjected them to brutal torture, including inserting stapler pins into their genitals in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta, police said.
The victims, one from Ranni in Pathanamthitta and the other from Alappuzha, were severely beaten. Jayesh and Rashmi, a young couple from Charalkunnu in Pathanamthitta, were arrested by the Aranmula police in connection with the incident.
According to the police, the arrested couple is said to be psychotic. The incident took place in Anthalimonni, Koipram, where Rashmi invited the youths, natives of Ranni, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha, to her house on the pretext of love. The two youths were assaulted on separate occasions.
The first incident involved a young man from Alappuzha, who was attacked on the first of this month. The second victim, a native of Ranni, Pathanamthitta, was assaulted on Thiruvonam day. According to police, Jayesh brought the Ranni youth from Maramon junction to their residence. The victim was in connection with Rashmi, which helped the couple to trap the young men.
Jayesh asked the young man to pretend to have sex with his wife. A video of this was also shot. Later, the couple tied up the young man, sprayed him with pepper spray, and stuck about 26 stapler pins in his genitals. The young man's nails were also pulled out. The young man, who had collapsed after being brutally beaten, was left on a deserted road.
The incident came to light when a local man found the injured youth and took him to the hospital. The young man had gone to the couple’s house during Onam after being called by someone who worked with them. He later told a news channel that the couple behaved as if possessed by a spirit, performed rituals resembling witchcraft.
The young man revealed that Rashmi tortured him the most and that it was she who stuck the stapler pin in his genitals. The youth revealed that he had a needle stuck in his fingernail, beaten his entire body with a wire, and then sprayed chilli powder on the wound. The couple also tortured a young man from Alappuzha who works in Bengaluru in the same way. Jayesh took the young man to his home after he had come to Thiruvalla to meet Rashmi. It is also said that the young man partially lost his sight in one eye due to the beating.
He was beaten while tied up. His ribs were also broken. Stapler bins were hammered all over his body. The young man threatened him by showing him scenes of the young men having sex with Rashmi. The police said that the couple snatched their money and iPhone. The police have appointed a special team and are conducting a detailed investigation.
