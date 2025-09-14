ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Couple Lures Men In Honey Trap, Tortures Victims With Stapler Pins And Pepper Spray, Arrested

Pathanamthitta: A couple allegedly caught two young men in a honey trap, robbed them of their iPhones and cash, tied them up, and subjected them to brutal torture, including inserting stapler pins into their genitals in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta, police said. The victims, one from Ranni in Pathanamthitta and the other from Alappuzha, were severely beaten. Jayesh and Rashmi, a young couple from Charalkunnu in Pathanamthitta, were arrested by the Aranmula police in connection with the incident. According to the police, the arrested couple is said to be psychotic. The incident took place in Anthalimonni, Koipram, where Rashmi invited the youths, natives of Ranni, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha, to her house on the pretext of love. The two youths were assaulted on separate occasions. The first incident involved a young man from Alappuzha, who was attacked on the first of this month. The second victim, a native of Ranni, Pathanamthitta, was assaulted on Thiruvonam day. According to police, Jayesh brought the Ranni youth from Maramon junction to their residence. The victim was in connection with Rashmi, which helped the couple to trap the young men.