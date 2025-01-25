Kerala: Congress, SDPI Call For Hartal In Mananthavady Against Tribal Woman's Killing In Tiger Attack

Wayanad: The Kerala Congress and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have called for a hartal in the Mananthavady municipality limits of Kerala's Wayanad on Saturday in protest against the killing of a tribal woman in a tiger attack.
The woman identified as Radha (45), was killed by the tiger on Friday morning (January 24) while she was picking coffee near Priyadarshini Estate.
The protest called by the Congress and the SDPI is being observed from 6 am to 6 pm today, as locals demand justice and action following the incident.
Meanwhile, local authorities have imposed a prohibitory order in several areas, including Pancharakolli, Pilakkavu, JC, and Chirakkara divisions of the Mananthavady Municipality, as part of the ongoing search for the tiger involved in the attack. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate has issued a ban on public movement in these areas, warning of strict action against violators.
The victim Radha, a native of Pancharakolli, was the wife of Achappan, a temporary watchman of the Forest Department. Their house was destroyed in the 2019 flood, and they had been living in a temporary shed nearby.
Radha has two children named Anil (24) and Anisha (22). The funeral service was held today at 11 am.
Radha’s close relative, Indian women's cricketer Minnu Mani, expressed her grief over the incident on social media, calling for the swift capture of the tiger and urging for enhanced protection of the local community. "I hope that the authorities act quickly and ensure the safety of the people in the area," she wrote in a post.
