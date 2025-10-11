Kerala: Congress MP Shafi Parambil Sustains Injuries In Police Action In Kozhikode
Shafi Parambil sustained injuries to his nose, hand, and head.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 7:29 AM IST
Kozhikode: Congress MP Shafi Parambil and several party leaders were injured on Friday evening after a protest march organised by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) turned into a violent clash with police in Perambra of Kerala’s Kozhikode district.
Videos from the spot showed Parambil with a bleeding nose, while several senior Congress leaders also sustained injuries. Police said around 10 of their personnel were also injured in the clashes with Congress workers.
The confrontation followed a hartal called by the Congress to protest Thursday’s police action against its leaders and Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) activists after violence erupted over the college union election at CKGM Government College, Perambra.
In the polls, the Students Federation of India (SFI), affiliated to the CPI(M), won 15 seats, while the KSU and its ally, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), secured five. However, the United Democratic Front (UDF) bloc bagged the chairman’s post, sparking clashes between rival groups that later spilt into Perambra town.
After the hartal ended at 6 pm on Friday, the Congress organised a rally, while the CPI(M) also held a march alleging their leaders were attacked. As Congress workers began raising slogans and staging a sit-in on the road, police executed a baton charge and fired tear gas and grenades to scatter the demonstrators, leading to a direct confrontation between the force and UDF activists.
Initial reports suggest MP Shafi Parambil's injuries, affecting his nose, hand, and head, occurred during the ensuing melee. In the chaos, DYSP Hari Prasad was also reported to have sustained a hand injury from a grenade explosion.
Addressing supporters with blood on his face, Parambil accused police of "acting as CPI(M) loyalists" and warned that the ruling party would face a “greater defeat.” He also alleged the government would be exposed over the Sabarimala gold controversy. Congress leaders alleged the lathi-charge was unprovoked and that Parambil was specifically targeted. The injured leaders were taken to hospitals in Kozhikode.
In an effort to prevent further outbreaks of violence, the police presence in Perambra has been significantly increased. Senior police officers, led by the Kozhikode Rural SP, have established a camp in the town and are attempting to initiate peace talks with leaders from both sides.
Police authorities have stated that the situation is currently under control, but have issued a strong warning that they will maintain heightened vigilance for the next 48 hours, promising strict action against anyone who attempts to violate the law.
