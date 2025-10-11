ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Congress MP Shafi Parambil Sustains Injuries In Police Action In Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Congress MP Shafi Parambil and several party leaders were injured on Friday evening after a protest march organised by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) turned into a violent clash with police in Perambra of Kerala’s Kozhikode district.

Videos from the spot showed Parambil with a bleeding nose, while several senior Congress leaders also sustained injuries. Police said around 10 of their personnel were also injured in the clashes with Congress workers.

The confrontation followed a hartal called by the Congress to protest Thursday’s police action against its leaders and Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) activists after violence erupted over the college union election at CKGM Government College, Perambra.

In the polls, the Students Federation of India (SFI), affiliated to the CPI(M), won 15 seats, while the KSU and its ally, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), secured five. However, the United Democratic Front (UDF) bloc bagged the chairman’s post, sparking clashes between rival groups that later spilt into Perambra town.

After the hartal ended at 6 pm on Friday, the Congress organised a rally, while the CPI(M) also held a march alleging their leaders were attacked. As Congress workers began raising slogans and staging a sit-in on the road, police executed a baton charge and fired tear gas and grenades to scatter the demonstrators, leading to a direct confrontation between the force and UDF activists.