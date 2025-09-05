Kerala Congress' 'Bidi And Bihar' Post Sparks, BJP And JDU Term It An Insult To The State

ETV Bharat / state

After the changes in GST, Kerala Congress had posted on X, "Bidi and Bihar' starts with 'B'. It can no longer be considered a sin". Jha slammed the Congress post on said it is a shameful act.

The 'X' post from the Kerala Congress targeted the recent GST reforms brought by the Union Government, where the tax rates on Cigar, Cigarettes and Tobacco were increased to 40 per cent. In contrast, the rates on Bidis were brought down from 28 to 18 per cent. (A

Patna: Moments after Kerala unit of Congress apologised over its remarks on GST on Bidi comparing it to Bihar, Rajya Sabha member came down on the party.

Jha said by cracking a joke on Bihar, the Congress has not only insulted the people of the state again, but has also made a mockery of the country's glorious history and democracy. "Mother Adishakti appeared on this holy land of Bihar. It was here that Lord Buddha attained enlightenment. Bihar, the land of many great freedom fighters, had given the first draft of the Constitution and the first president to the country," he said.

He added, "It was Bihar that made Gandhiji the father of the nation. The bugle of the revolution was also blown from the land of Bihar, which overthrew the tyrannical Congress. The great people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to the repeated insults by the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections."

Meanwhile, Kerala Jha has deleted the controversial post after the backlash. Ashok Chowdhury, a minister in Bihar government said, "This is what the Congress party feels about Biharis. Congress is a national party yet it hates the people of Bihar".

He added, "Because the GST was reduced in Bidi, it became 'B for Bihari and B for Bidi'?. This shows how much hatred they have in their hearts".

Bihar minister and BJP leader Mangal Pandey said the post is an insult for the state. JDU leader Neeraj Kumar said Bihar's humiliation has become political pride for the Grand Alliance. "Sometimes 'Bidi' and sometimes 'Biharis' are mocked. Bihar is wise and belongs to Buddha, it belongs to Sita, it belongs to Sufi saints," he said.