Kerala Confirms Another Mpox Case, Health Dept On High Alert

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): A yet another confirmed case of Mpox has been reported in Kerala on Friday. This time, the patient is a youth from Ernakulam district, who had recently returned from UAE. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Earlier, a 38-year-old man from Malappuram was diagnosed with Mpox, marking India's first confirmed case of the Clade 1B variant of the virus. The Union Health Ministry had previously stated that this is a new variant of Mpox.

In view of a surge in Mpox cases, state health minister Veena George held a high-level meeting to assess the overall situation. Contact tracing efforts have been intensified and a list of individuals, who may have come in contact with the patient, has been prepared.