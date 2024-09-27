Kerala Confirms Another Mpox Case, Health Dept On High Alert

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): A yet another confirmed case of Mpox has been reported in Kerala on Friday. This time, the patient is a youth from Ernakulam district, who had recently returned from UAE. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.
Earlier, a 38-year-old man from Malappuram was diagnosed with Mpox, marking India's first confirmed case of the Clade 1B variant of the virus. The Union Health Ministry had previously stated that this is a new variant of Mpox.
In view of a surge in Mpox cases, state health minister Veena George held a high-level meeting to assess the overall situation. Contact tracing efforts have been intensified and a list of individuals, who may have come in contact with the patient, has been prepared.
The minister emphasised on the importance of isolating symptomatic individuals to prevent further spread of the virus. George also urged those returning from abroad to report any symptoms and seek immediate medical attention.
In order to curb spread of Mpox, the minister has instructed officials to prepare additional isolation facilities in all districts. Awareness campaigns, particularly at airports, are being set up.
Also a meeting has been convened with dermatologists, private sector physicians, paediatricians and health workers to coordinate public health measures along with enhancing preparedness to tackle the situation.
