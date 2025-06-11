Kerala CM’s Daughter Files Affidavit Countering Exalogic-CMRL Financial Deal

Ernakulam: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan has filed an affidavit in a petition seeking a CBI investigation into allegations that she received a monthly allowance from CMRL. Veena alleged that the public interest litigation was deliberately designed to portray her as a bad person and that the allegations were childish and baseless.

She clarified in the affidavit that she is an educated young woman and is being made an accused in the case because she is the daughter of Vijayan. Veena claimed that Exalogic is not a benami company and that it was formed two years before her father became the Chief Minister.

Veena clarified in the affidavit that there is no need for a CBI investigation into the monthly allowance case. Veena clarified that the SFIO investigation in the case is progressing and therefore there is no need for a parallel investigation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also filed an affidavit the other day in a petition seeking a CBI investigation into the allegations that Veena Vijayan received a monthly allowance from CMRL. The Chief Minister's reply affidavit was filed in response to a public interest litigation filed by journalist MR Ajayan seeking a CBI investigation into the monthly allowance deal.

The petitioner has no connection with the case, the allegations against him are false. Pinarayi Vijayan's counter-arguments were that the government was not made a party to the petition and that the petitioner did not approach government agencies investigating corruption and instead filed a petition in the High Court.

The Chief Minister, who alleged that the purpose of the petition seeking a CBI investigation into the monthly payment transaction involving his daughter is a political attack, has also accused the petition of being devoid of any intention of public interest.

According to Vijayan, there is no irregular increase in his assets. The Chief Minister's affidavit also stated that he has not made any benefit through his daughter's company, Exalogic.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had taken a stand against taking further action in the case filed by the SFIO in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic financial transaction involving the Chief Minister's daughter.

The Delhi High Court had clarified that no further action should be taken immediately in the investigation report filed by the SFIO in the Ernakulam Additional District Sessions Court. The stay has been imposed till the final decision on the CMRL petition. The Delhi High Court has also stated that this will benefit the administration of justice. The order in this regard was issued by Justice Subramanian Prasad on May 25.

Meanwhile, the order also pointed out that Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma informed that the report was filed due to a lack of communication between the SFIO and the department and that this was not intentional. The order also pointed out that the Central government has informed that this happened inadvertently.

Justice Subramanian Prasad had stated that the SFIO had given an oral assurance to the court that the investigation into the Exalogic-CMRL deal would continue but it would not file a report in the trial court. Justice Prasad had also stated that courts tend to take verbal assurances given by senior advocates on face value.