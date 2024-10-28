ETV Bharat / state

Jamaat-e-Islami Is Islamic Version Of RSS: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Taking a dig at Jamaat-e-Islami, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan branded the outfit as an 'Islamic version' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and a 'revivalist organisation' working towards establishing an 'Islamic world' or caliphate.

Vijayan was speaking at the lunch ceremony of a book titled Kerala, Muslim Rashtreeyam, Rashtriya Islam (Kerala, Muslim Politics, and Political Islam) by P J Rajan, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

He contrasted Jamaat-e-Islami with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), referring to the latter as a 'reformist organisation' allied with Jamaat to defeat communists.

“Jamaat-e-Islami and IUML should not be viewed the same way. The former is a religious imperialist organisation, while the latter has never had such an agenda," he said, adding that IUML has been involved in social reforms since its inception during the British era.