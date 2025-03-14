ETV Bharat / state

Kerala CM Terms 'Hasty' Centre's Proposed Parliamentary Constituency Delimitation

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday opposed the central government's "unilateral" move to carry out a parliamentary constituency delimitation, terming it as "hasty" and announced his support for the conference organised by Tamil Nadu against it.

Tamil Nadu CM and DMK supremo, M K Stalin, has organised a conference on March 22 in Chennai against the "unilateral parliamentary constituency delimitation attempt" by the BJP-led central government and Vijayan conveyed his solidarity with the event.

The Kerala CM expressed his support through a statement titled "Constituency Delimitation: Unity Against the Unilateral Move," after Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and MP Dr Tamizhachi Thangapandian personally met him to extend Stalin's invitation for the conference, according to a statement from Vijayan's office.

The statement, however, did not specifically mention whether Vijayan would attend the conference.

Later, in another statement by his office, Vijayan said that the central government should take a decision regarding the parliamentary constituency delimitation by taking into consideration everyone's opinions on the matter.

Sharing his concerns on the issue, the CM said that the delimitation should not result in reduction of the existing proportional share of seats of any state in the Parliament.

He also said that the delimitation exercise should not result in reduction of seats of states that effectively implemented population control measures, as it would be tantamount to punishing them for their efforts.

Vijayan said that it would be unfair to reduce the proportional representation in Parliament of states that have reduced their population in accordance with the population control programmes and family planning policies introduced by the central government after independence.