Labelling Kerala As 'Mini-Pakistan' Deeply Malicious: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams BJP Minister Nitesh Rane

Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tuesday condemned Maharashtra BJP Minister Nitesh Rane's derogatory remarks referring to Kerala as 'Mini Pakitan', calling them 'deeply provocative and deplorable'.

Vijayan criticised the remark as reflective of the 'Sangh Parivar's' approach towards Kerala, accusing them of using hate campaigns and divisive narratives to marginalise regions where they struggle to gain influence.

"The derogatory remark by Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, labelling Kerala as ‘mini-Pakistan’, is deeply malicious & utterly condemnable. Such rhetoric reflects the hate campaigns orchestrated by the Sangh Parivar against Kerala, a bastion of secularism & communal harmony," Vijayan said in a post on X.

Addressing an event in Purandar Taluka in Pune on Sunday, Rane, while speaking in Marathi, had said: "Kerala is a mini Pakistan, that is why Rahul Gandhi and his sister are elected from there. All terrorists vote for them. This is the truth, you can ask. They have become MPs after taking terrorists with them," he said.

Facing sharp criticism from opposition parties for his comments, the BJP minister on Monday maintained that Kerala is very much a part of India, and he is merely raising issues of religious conversion of Hindus and "love jihad" in the southern state.

On Monday, Congress too had strongly condemned Rane's statement and called for his disqualification. AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond to the controversial remarks made by the Maharashtra minister.

Venugopal called for the disqualification of the Maharashtra minister for violating his oath of office with his "divisive remarks".

The Alappuzha MP also stated that the defamatory comments branding the people of Wayanad as "extremists would be challenged both legally and politically."

Atul Londhe, Maharashtra Congress Chief Spokesperson, condemned the remark saying, "Nitesh Rane, who became a minister after taking an oath to uphold the unity and integrity of the country, refers to Kerala as 'India's Pakistan' and labels those who vote for Congress and other opposition parties as 'terrorists.' Should such a person remain in the cabinet?"

Read more