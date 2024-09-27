Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Rejects Allegations Of LDF Legislator PV Anvar

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: A day after ruling Left Democratic Front Independent MLA PV Anvar made scathing allegations against the CPI(M), LDF and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Marxist veteran on Friday denied the accusations and termed them as an "attempt to malign and defame" the ruling dispensation in the state.

Vijayan, speaking to reporters in the national capital, said that Anvar, by his remarks, had made his intention clear that was keeping away from the Left front.

"He made his intention clear by his statements. He clearly announced he was keeping away from the LDF and would not attend its parliamentary party meeting in the state assembly," the CM said. Vijayan further said that he was "rejecting the allegations made by him against the party, LDF and the government".

"It was part of an attempt to malign and defame the LDF and the government," he said. The CM said that the allegations by Anvar on Thursday were similar to those being made by the opposition against the LDF.

Vijayan, however, made it clear that Anvar's remarks would not in any manner affect the ongoing probes and enquiries into the various complaints and allegations made by him.

Virtually ending his association with the ruling LDF, Anvar on Thursday lashed out at Vijayan, accusing him of misleading the public and demanding that he give up the charge of the Home Department. Anvar also challenged Vijayan to order a reinvestigation of the around 180 gold smuggling cases in the state under the supervision of a sitting judge, alleging the police were not following proper procedure when seizing the precious metal from the 'carriers' who brought it from abroad illegally. Lashing out at the CM, Anvar even called Vijayan a "cheat".

The MLA from Nilambur assembly constituency said that the ruling CPI(M) in the state has gone back on the assurances given to him with regard to the various allegations and complaints he made against ADGP MR Ajithkumar and the CM's political secretary P Sasi.