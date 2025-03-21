ETV Bharat / state

Vijayan In Chennai For Delimitation Meeting Convened By Stalin

CM Pinarayi will primarily participate in the Joint Action Committee meeting on the delimitation of constituencies, which is to be held in Guindy on Saturday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Arrives in Chennai for Delimitation Meeting and Medical Check-up
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (ETV Bharat)
Chennai: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived at Chennai International Airport from Thiruvananthapuram by flight on Friday.

During his visit, the CM will primarily participate in the Joint Action Committee meeting on the delimitation of constituencies, which is scheduled to be held on Saturday at a five-star hotel in Guindy, the Tamil Nadu capital.

Vijayan earlier accepted the invitation of MK Stalin to attend the March 22 meeting on the delimitation issue. The meeting, to be chaired by the DMK chief in Chennai, will focus on the issue of delimitation and its alleged potential to undermine the parliamentary representation of southern states.

Tamil Nadu CM has been rallying support to collectively oppose the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

Sources said that upon his arrival at Chennai Airport, Chief Minister Vijayan was warmly welcomed by the state Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan, and Member of Parliament for South Chennai, Thamizhachi Thangapandian.

Following the airport reception, the CM proceeded to a private-star hotel in Guindy for his stay. According to sources, he is also scheduled to undergo a comprehensive medical check-up at Apollo Hospitals today.

