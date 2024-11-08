ETV Bharat / state

Kerala CM Orders Vigilance Probe Into Reports Of Distribution Of Worm-Infested Food Kits In Wayanad

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered an inquiry based on the media reports on the food kits, a release issued by the CMO said.

File Photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 39 minutes ago

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday ordered a vigilance inquiry into the reports of distribution of worm-infested food kits by Meppadi Grama Panchayat to the survivors of the landslides in Chooralmala-Mundakai in Wayanad district.

The CM ordered an inquiry based on the media reports on the food kits, a release issued by the CMO said. Vijayan said that a report should be submitted immediately.

The probe was ordered following a note given by the Chief Secretary to the CM about the incident, the release said. The investigation will examine whether the Panchayat distributed old stock or if the food grains were tampered with in any way. A preliminary investigation has already been conducted, it said.

Survivors of the landslides in Chooralmala-Mundakai in Wayanad district alleged that they were given worm-infested food kits by the Meppadi Grama Panchayat, leading to a protest by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Thursday.

The Meppadi Panchayat is governed by the Congress-led UDF.

