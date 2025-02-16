Kerala CM Cautions People Against Soaring Temperatures

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday cautioned people against the soaring temperatures in the state and warned that intense summer heat would cause health issues like sunstroke, sunburn and dehydration. In a Facebook post, the CM said the Disaster Management Authority has warned that temperatures may rise by 2- degree Celsius to 3-degree Celsius above normal in some places.

Summer heat is getting intensified in the state, he noted. "In this circumstance, everyone should be prepared to take the necessary precautions as per the instructions of the Meteorological Department and the Disaster Management Authority," he said. He advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.

There is a high possibility of fire outbreak and spreading in places like markets, waste collection centres and dumping yards, buildings and so on, he said, adding that fire audits should be conducted and necessary safety precautions should be taken there.

Increasing heat may cause forest fire and so tourists and people living nearby areas forest areas should exercise extra caution. Instructions of the Forest Department should be followed strictly on this regard, Vijayan further said. In educational institutions, drinking water should be provided to children and adequate air circulation should be ensured for them in classrooms.

Among several other suggestions, the CM, in the FB post, also urged police personnel, mediapersons and other workers who are more exposed to the sun to exercise more vigil.