Kerala CM Announces Blood Bank Traceability Application On World Blood Donor Day

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced that the state would soon launch a 'blood bank traceability application' in the state, unifying blood bank data across the state. The CM, while announcing this on World Blood Donor Day, said the new initiative is to ensure timely access during emergencies by connecting the data across the state.

"On this World Blood Donor Day, we salute all who voluntarily donate blood, offering new hope in moments of crisis. To ensure timely access during emergencies, the LDF Govt is set to launch the 'Blood Bank Traceability Application', unifying blood bank data across Kerala," he said in a post on 'X'. He further said it is a major step towards a resilient, life-affirming future.

In a Facebook post, the Left veteran detailed the significance of donating blood and said those who come forward to donate blood are fulfilling a great social responsibility. He said the upcoming Traceability Application would help to end the suffering of those rushing for blood in emergencies. It is a centralised software platform that makes information from all government blood banks in the state available at your fingertips, he explained.

Once this becomes a reality, information in connection with the blood banks will be available to the people from anywhere. Steps are also underway to make the private blood banks in the state a part of this software, the CM further said. With this becoming a reality, required blood would be made available to the needy patients during times of emergencies, he said.

"We need to transform our state into a place where 100 per cent voluntary blood donation happens. The Blood Bank Traceability project, which connects blood banks, is a significant step towards that goal," Vijayan added.