Kerala: Children's Deaths Spark Widespread Concerns Over Effectiveness Of Rabies Vaccination

Thiruvananthapuram: Disturbing details have emerged in the case of a 7-year-old girl who died from rabies despite receiving the anti-rabies vaccine after being bitten by a dog. The victim child, a native of Kunnikode in Vilakkudi, Kollam, passed away while on ventilator support at the SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The death triggered widespread concerns in Kerala over the effectiveness of rabies vaccination.

The child, who was attacked by a stray dog on April 8, was immediately given first aid and the anti-rabies vaccination course. However, on April 28, despite having taken three doses of the vaccine, she was confirmed to have contracted rabies. She was admitted to the SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram but could not be saved.

Hospital authorities provide clarification:

Dr. S. Bindu, Superintendent of SAT Hospital, stated that all possible treatments were administered. When the child arrived at the hospital, she already exhibited symptoms of rabies. The dog bite had caused a deep wound on her arm. Dr. Vishwanath, Joint DME, explained that the wound had not been left open, which is against protocol. Covering a bite wound can help the virus spread faster, and medical guidelines recommend keeping the wound open to prevent this.

Authorities also clarified that there was no need for anyone to be quarantined, and no such instruction had been given. Dr. Vishwanath added that studies have proven the vaccine to be effective and that there should be no doubt about its efficacy. He mentioned that all aspects, including vaccine storage, had been reviewed before preparing the report. The superintendent further explained that the child was likely infected before the vaccine had time to produce antibodies. Additionally, the hospital has asked the municipal authorities to address the stray dog menace in the area.

Recurring tragedy:

This marks the third child death due to rabies in the state within a month. In all three cases, the children had received the anti-rabies vaccine. Earlier, a 13-year-old girl from Pullad, Pathanamthitta, died from rabies. She had completed the vaccination course after being bitten on December 13, but began showing symptoms on April 3 and died on April 9.

A similar case was recently reported in Malappuram. A 5-year-old girl from Kakathadam, Peruvallur, was attacked by a stray dog near a local shop on March 29. She was bitten on the head and leg. Although she received the vaccine within three hours at Kozhikode Medical College, she later developed fever and other symptoms, and was readmitted to the hospital, where rabies was confirmed.

Government cannot shirk responsibility: Opposition leader

Opposition leader V. D. Satheesan said the deaths of children who had received the anti-rabies vaccine are extremely serious. The fact that three children have died within a month, despite being vaccinated, heightens the seriousness of the matter. He emphasized that the government cannot wash its hands of this responsibility.

"This is not the first instance of rabies infection being confirmed in someone who had been vaccinated. Over the past five years, 20 out of 102 people who died from rabies in Kerala had received the anti-rabies vaccine. Despite repeated incidents, the health department’s justification that the vaccine is safe is unacceptable and that the government cannot escape responsibility for these deaths" he said.