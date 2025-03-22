'Centre's Actions Destabilising India's Federal System': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan At JAC Meet On Delimitation

Chennai: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the Centre's actions are destabilising India's federal system and democratic framework. Speaking at the Joint Action Committee meeting for 'Fair Delimitation' hosted by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the sudden process without any consultation is driven by "narrow political interests."

"Various reports indicate that the BJP-led Union Government is going ahead with the delimitation process without any consultation. This sudden move is not driven by any Constitutional principle or any democratic imperative. But by narrow political interests," the Kerala CM said during the meeting.

Pinarayi Vijayan added that if the delimitation is carried out purely on a population basis, then Kerala and other southern states will suffer. "Delimitation process, if it is undertaken after the census, will lead to a large increase in the number of seats of northern states while there will be a significant reduction of the southern states in Parliament. This will suit the BJP as they hold greater influence in the north."

Unleashing a scathing attack on the Central government, CM Vijayan stated that the Union Government's actions from fiscal policies to language policies to cultural policies to now even the fixation on representation are "destabilising" India's federal system and democratic framework.

"If our Parliamentary representation is further reduced, while our share of the nation's wealth continues to decline, we will face an unprecedented situation in which both our rightful share of funds and outer political voice to demand them diminishes simultaneously. It is in the recognition of the gravity of this issue that we, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal and Punjab are now uniting in protest," the Kerala CM said.

Pinarayi Vijayan added that the current efforts on delimitation would disrupt the equilibrium between states and the centre. "The Constitution identifies India as a federation of states. It underlines our federal character. The current efforts on delimitation disrupt the equilibrium between states and the centre. India's federal structure was designed for smaller communities and regional identities. BR Ambedkar warned against the tyranny of the majority," he added.

"When smaller or less populous states lose political cloud, their capacity to safeguard their cultural tradition diminishes. A homogenous parliament dominated by populous states would sideline regional priorities eroding the pluralism envisioned by modern India's founders," the Kerala Chief Minister added.

He also asked the Centre to refrain from unilateral measures and preserve the essence of democracy and federalism.