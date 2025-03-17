Car Falls Into River In Thrissur While Following Google Maps, Family Of 5 Escapes Unhurt

Thrissur: A family of five narrowly escaped a fatal accident when their car plunged into the Gayathripuzha River on Sunday night while following directions by Google Maps.
The incident occurred near the Ezhunnallathu Kadavu bund, connecting the Kondazhy and Thiruvilwamala Panchayats in Kerala's Thrissur district.
Hailing from Chengottur village in Malappuram, the family was returning home after shopping from Kuthampulli. The family members, identified as Mantharathodi Veettil Balakrishnan, Sadanandan, Visalakshi, Rukmini, and Krishnaprasad, lost their way after entering the bund from the Thiruvilwamala side. The car veered off the road and plunged into the river.
Police said that all five survived the fall as the water level in the river was only about five feet at the point where the car landed, preventing the accident from turning fatal. People who were travelling nearby rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the stranded family members before emergency services arrived. The Pazhayannur police also rushed to the spot and began an investigation into the incident.
The latest incident is one of many such in the past, where vehicles, guided by Google Maps, veered off the road and plunged into the river. In a similar incident, a car fell from an under-construction bridge into the Ramganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly in November 2024, resulting in the deaths of three youths. The victims were using Google Maps for navigation when the app directed them onto a bridge that was not properly marked as under construction.
In response to the rising number of such incidents, local police have issued safety guidelines for drivers using Google Maps, particularly in challenging driving conditions such as heavy rain or nighttime travel. The police have urged drivers to exercise caution when using navigation apps, especially when travelling on unfamiliar roads, and to prioritise safety over convenience.
The guidelines issued by the Kerala government in this regard are:
- Diversion During Natural Disasters: In cases of floods or heavy rains, road traffic is often diverted, leading to misleading routes on Google Maps that may not always be safe.
- Road Safety Concerns: Google Maps may guide drivers through less trafficked routes, but not all of these roads are safe.
- Avoid Unfamiliar Roads at Night: The police advise against taking unknown or deserted roads at night.
- GPS Signal Loss: Drivers may become disoriented if the GPS signal is lost, increasing the risk of accidents.
- Incorrectly Listed Destinations: Resorts and tourist sports listed on Google Maps may not always be accurately marked.
- Check Transport Mode: It is essential to verify the preferred mode of transport (car, bike, walking) on Google Maps to avoid unsuitable routes.