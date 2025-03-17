ETV Bharat / state

Car Falls Into River In Thrissur While Following Google Maps, Family Of 5 Escapes Unhurt

Thrissur: A family of five narrowly escaped a fatal accident when their car plunged into the Gayathripuzha River on Sunday night while following directions by Google Maps.

The incident occurred near the Ezhunnallathu Kadavu bund, connecting the Kondazhy and Thiruvilwamala Panchayats in Kerala's Thrissur district.

Hailing from Chengottur village in Malappuram, the family was returning home after shopping from Kuthampulli. The family members, identified as Mantharathodi Veettil Balakrishnan, Sadanandan, Visalakshi, Rukmini, and Krishnaprasad, lost their way after entering the bund from the Thiruvilwamala side. The car veered off the road and plunged into the river.

Police said that all five survived the fall as the water level in the river was only about five feet at the point where the car landed, preventing the accident from turning fatal. People who were travelling nearby rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the stranded family members before emergency services arrived. The Pazhayannur police also rushed to the spot and began an investigation into the incident.