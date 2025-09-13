ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Cabinet Clears Bill To Protect Right To Housing; Approves Bill To Sandalwood Felling On Private Land

Thiruvanthapuram: The Kerala Cabinet on Saturday gave its nod to a draft bill aimed at protecting the right to housing in cases where people risk losing their only residence due to loan defaults. The significant legislation comes amid growing reports of financially struggling families facing the attachment of their homes by banks over unpaid loans.

According to a CMO statement here, the bill seeks to protect the rights to housing of individuals in cases where loan repayments are delayed not due to deliberate negligence but for reasons beyond their control and where they may lose their sole residence.

Legal protection, under strict conditions, would be provided to those with an annual income of less than Rs three lakh and cases where the total loan amount does not exceed Rs five lakh and fine and it's interest within Rs 10 lakh, it said.

Official sources said the provisions of the draft Bill would be applicable to those who avail loans from public sector, cooperative banks and cooperative societies.

Meanwhile, cutting and selling sandalwood trees on private lands may soon be exempt from punishment in Kerala, thanks to a draft legislation cleared by the state cabinet. The cabinet approved a draft bill that allows felling and sale of sandalwood trees on private property, subject to the permission of the Forest Department.

A special cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, approved the draft of the Kerala Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to amend the Kerala Forest Act, 1961 in this regard, a CMO statement said here. The Bill provides for granting permission to cut and sell sandalwood trees on private lands through the Forest Department, while ensuring that farmers receive the sale proceeds.