Kerala Cabinet Clears Bill To Protect Right To Housing; Approves Bill To Sandalwood Felling On Private Land
The housing bill aims to protect the rights of individuals where loan repayments are delayed and the sandalwood bill grants permission to cutting and selling.
Published : September 13, 2025 at 8:38 PM IST
Thiruvanthapuram: The Kerala Cabinet on Saturday gave its nod to a draft bill aimed at protecting the right to housing in cases where people risk losing their only residence due to loan defaults. The significant legislation comes amid growing reports of financially struggling families facing the attachment of their homes by banks over unpaid loans.
According to a CMO statement here, the bill seeks to protect the rights to housing of individuals in cases where loan repayments are delayed not due to deliberate negligence but for reasons beyond their control and where they may lose their sole residence.
Legal protection, under strict conditions, would be provided to those with an annual income of less than Rs three lakh and cases where the total loan amount does not exceed Rs five lakh and fine and it's interest within Rs 10 lakh, it said.
Official sources said the provisions of the draft Bill would be applicable to those who avail loans from public sector, cooperative banks and cooperative societies.
Meanwhile, cutting and selling sandalwood trees on private lands may soon be exempt from punishment in Kerala, thanks to a draft legislation cleared by the state cabinet. The cabinet approved a draft bill that allows felling and sale of sandalwood trees on private property, subject to the permission of the Forest Department.
A special cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, approved the draft of the Kerala Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to amend the Kerala Forest Act, 1961 in this regard, a CMO statement said here. The Bill provides for granting permission to cut and sell sandalwood trees on private lands through the Forest Department, while ensuring that farmers receive the sale proceeds.
State Forest Minister A K Saseendran said sandalwood cultivation can be promoted in the state by ensuring the farmers receive the proceeds from the sale of sandalwood trees. The current market price of one kilo of sandalwood ranges between Rs 4,000 and Rs 7,000, depending on the quality and is likely to increase further, he said in a statement.
"Now, even if a sandalwood tree is stolen from one's own land, a case has to be filed against the land owner. That is why people are not willing to plant sandalwood trees," the minister said.
Under the present law, only dead or dangerous sandalwood trees are allowed to be cut. He said it also allows cutting of trees on lands where houses are built for personal use. The bill does not allow the cutting of sandalwood trees on revenue-assigned lands, reserved for the government, Saseendran said.
For this, amendments should be made to the Land Revenue Act regarding the granting of title deeds, he said. Currently, there is no provision to compound forest crimes that reach the court, the minister said adding that the Bill also includes a provision to compound some of such crimes with the permission of the judiciary.
