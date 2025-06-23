ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Bypoll Results: UDF's Aryadan Shoukath Wins Nilambur By Over 11,000 Votes

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress-led UDF registered a resounding victory in the crucial Nilambur bye-election on Monday, regaining the constituency after nine years. UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath defeated CPIM's M Swaraj by 11,077 votes.

Former MLA PV Anwar, whose resignation was the reason behind the bypoll, showed his strength by winning 19,650 votes while BJP candidate Mohan George bagged 8648 votes. Out of the 8 local government bodies in the constituency, except for a narrow lead of 307 votes in Karulai, the UDF achieved a huge victory by leading in all the remaining 7 bodies, including the Nilambur Municipality.

In 2016, the LDF captured Nilambur, which had been a monopoly of the UDF for decades by fielding PV Anwar as an independent candidate. Although the LDF repeated its victory through Anwar in 2021, Anwar resigned as an MLA a few months ago after falling out with the CPIM. This set the stage for a bye-election in Nilambur.

With barely 8 months left for the 2026 assembly elections, Nilambur is considered the last bye-election of the LDF government, which is entering its 10th consecutive year. The defeat suffered by the LDF in this election is being assessed as a setback for the government.