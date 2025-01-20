ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Businessman Assaulted, Robbed Of Rs 1.50 Lakh Cash

Mysuru: A group of four masked men allegedly assaulted a businessman from Kerala on Monday and robbed him of his cash bag containing Rs 1.50 lakh after forcefully intercepting his car on the outskirts of Mysuru. The assailants later fled with his vehicle, police said.

The incident, caught on camera, shows the four men dragging the businessman out of his vehicle and pushing him away. According to the police, the incident occurred at Harohalli village, near Jayapura Hobli in Mysuru taluk, at around 9.15 am. The masked men, allegedly travelling in two cars, forcefully intercepted the businessman’s car.

The businessman, identified as Ashraf, did not sustain any injuries, but his driver, Sufi, suffered injuries to one of his hands, a senior police officer said. In his complaint, Ashraf stated that he was travelling from Sulthan Bathery to HD Kote, carrying a bag containing Rs 1.50 lakh in cash, meant to pay as an advance for purchasing areca nuts.

"The suspects allegedly assaulted and threatened the occupants of the car with knives, forcefully removed them from the vehicle, and fled with both the car and the cash bag," he said.