Kerala: BPCL To Set Up Biogas Plant In Kozhikode's Njeliyanparamba

Kozhikode: In a major relief for the residents of Kozhikode in Kerala, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will soon set up a compressed biogas plant at Njeliyanparamba, the city's primary waste treatment facility. The state cabinet has already approved the Rs 99 crore project which will be funded through BPCL's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

The biogas plant will have the capacity to process 150 to 180 tonnes of waste daily. The gas produced through this process will be sold to GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited). BPCL also has plans to set up a fuel station next to the plant, which will be used to power the plant's vehicles, among others. A valuable by-product of the process will be 20 to 25 tonnes of bio-fertilizer per day, which will also be sold commercially.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr. Jayashree, Chairperson of the Health Standing Committee of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation, said "We have signed a 25-year contract with BPCL. All technical aspects have been finalized."

As er the contract, the BPCL will be responsible for all operations except for waste collection, which will continue to be handled by the Green Task Force (Haritha Karma Sena). BPCL officials said that the construction of the plant is expected to be completed in two years. ]

"The survey for the required land has already been completed," said ward councillor T K Premalatha.

It is believed that if this project becomes a reality, it will bring an end to the decades-long suffering of the residents in Njeliyanparamba area.

Landfill in Njeliyanparamba (ETV Bharat)

Njeliyanparamba: A History of Waste and Failed Projects

Njeliyanparamba, spread across approximately 16 acres, is known as Kozhikode's 'waste capital'. While it is not clear when the area was chosen as dump yard, some believe it dates back more than two centuries. Over decades, with the advent of plastics, the garbage began to pile up, forming massive mounds.

Previously, waste management projects were announced for the site but abandoned midway. Currently, only a limited amount of compost is being produced using black soldier fly technology. A bio-mining project was also initiated through a contract with Zonta, a private company but was also stalled after the Municipal Corporation terminated the agreement. This left Njeliyanparamba as a massive open landfill.

The unbearable stench from the dump has made it difficult for local residents to even step out of their homes. Additionally, the proliferation of stray dogs has worsened the situation for the area.

Residents Express Relief and Concerns

Local resident Hameed expressed a sense of relief about the upcoming biogas plant. However, he warned that there would be strong protests if contaminated water is discharged from the plant during construction. "These concerns stem from negative experiences with past projects," he said.

The BPCL officials assured residents that the wastewater will be utilized within the plant itself and will not be released.